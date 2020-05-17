No new COVID-19 deaths in Oregon, only nine new cases

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The state’s death toll from COVID-19 is unchanged from Saturday and remains at 137, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 8 a.m. Sunday.

Oregon Health Authority reported nine new confirmed cases and three new presumptive cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 3,623. The new confirmed and presumptive cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Deschutes (1), Douglas (1), Lincoln (1), Marion (3), Multnomah (5), Polk (1).

Due to data reconciliation, a confirmed case in Clackamas county was determined not to be a case. The number of cases between 40-49 was reduced by one as a result of this change.

