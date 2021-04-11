No new COVID-19 deaths in Oregon for second straight day

The Oregon Health Authority reported no new COVID-19 deaths for the second straight day on Sunday.

The state added 499 new confirmed and presumptive cases, however, including 11 in Linn County and six in Benton County.

Oregon’s pandemic death toll remained unchanged at 2,440 and the state has had 170,568 cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus since Feb. 28, 2020.

Linn County has had 61 COVID-19 deaths and 4,008 cases during the pandemic, while Benton County has had 18 deaths and 2,653 cases.

Benton County has not recorded a COVID-19 death in more than five weeks. Linn County added one new COVID-19 death in the past seven days, its first fatality from the illness in a two-week span.

Oregon added 48 individuals to its pandemic death toll in the past week. That’s up from 17 the previous seven-day span ending Sunday, and 12 the week before that.

There often is a lag time in deaths being reported by the state. However, COVID-19 deaths and cases announced by the OHA have been on the uptick for the past three weeks, though they still pale in comparison to figures from the winter.

