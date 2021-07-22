No major changes on Bruler Fire

There were no new increases in acreage or containment of the Bruler Fire burning northeast of Sweet Home. However, new machinery has arrived on-site to help bolster containment lines.

According to a press release by Northwest Incident Management Team 13, the fire is still estimated at 195 acres and containment is still listed at 12%. Additional heavy equipment, including masticators, feller bunchers and bulldozers arrived on Wednesday.

“(The) equipment will be used to create larger fire breaks to reduce the possibility of fire spread beyond primary control lines,” said the press release.

Part of these efforts include creating a contingency line, which is put in place as an additional break in case extreme weather creates “unanticipated fire behavior.”

The air quality in communities surrounding the fire is still listed as healthy. The area surrounding the fire perimeter remains closed, including recreation areas along the northern half of the Quartzville Recreation Corridor, the Middle Santiam Wilderness and the Old Cascade Crest trail system.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

