No injuries were reported in a Friday night house fire in the 1100 block of 1st Avenue in Sweet Home.
According to Sweet Home Fire District Chief Dave Barringer, the blaze was reported shortly after 7 p.m. and the fire was out within an hour. The single-story home's occupants were accounted for, but the structure sustained smoke and water damage.
Barringer said that the fire is believed to have started in the attic, but its cause remains under investigation.
About 15 personnel responded to the scene.