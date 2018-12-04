No injuries were reported in a fire that displaced one person and damaged an apartment complex Tuesday evening in the 2000 block of Main Street of Sweet Home.
According to a Sweet Home Fire District news release, personnel were dispatched to the scene shortly after 5 p.m. When the first unit arrived, flames were observed inside the middle apartment of the six-unit building. The complex's owner was using a garden hose to help stop the fire from outside the door. The apartment's occupant, whose identity was not known, had already exited safely and was receiving aid from the American Red Cross Cascades Region.
Sweet Home police officers assisted the battalion chief with evacuating the remaining apartments, three of which were on the second floor. The only exit otherwise was a stairwell, which sustained minor damage, as it was directly above the blaze.
The fire was extinguished quickly, the release stated, but the building sustained an estimated $20,000 in damage, with an estimated $3,500 damage to the apartment where the incident originated. The fire's cause was determined to be accidental, due to improperly discarded cigarettes.