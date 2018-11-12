MONROE – An attempt to pass several vehicles at once ended in a two-car collision just north of Monroe on Monday.
The crash occurred about 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 99W and Dawson Road. None of the three people involved was seriously injured.
Peter Owens, 51, of Philomath was driving north on 99 in a Toyota Camry sedan when he attempted to pass a line of three vehicles ahead of him, according to a Benton County sheriff’s deputy at the scene.
As Owens was trying to pass, the vehicle at the head of the line — a Ford Ranger pickup driven by 28-year-old Samantha Butler of Eugene — started to turn left onto Dawson Road.
Owens “ended up T-boning the pickup” at an estimated speed of 50 mph, Deputy Dave Young said.
Both vehicles came to rest just off the side of Dawson Road, with the truck upside-down.
Owens, Butler and Butler’s passenger, 19-year-old Garrett Magnan of Eugene, all declined to be taken to a hospital by ambulance. A dog riding with Butler and Magnan was examined by a veterinarian who witnessed the collision and was determined to be all right.
Magnan said he and Butler never saw the other vehicle coming.
“We didn’t even know we were hit until we were upside-down,” he said.
Owens was cited for reckless driving.
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Monroe Rural Fire District and Corvallis Fire Department responded to the crash.