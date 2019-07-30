Authorities are still working to identify the body found in a burned-out mobile home in Idanha last week.
“We still don’t have a positive ID,” Lt. Michelle Duncan, a spokesperson for the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, said on Tuesday. “It could be weeks to a month away.”
Duncan said the Linn County Medical Examiner’s Office was working to make a conclusive determination but, because of the condition of the body, might have to rely on fingerprints, dental records or DNA samples. All of those methods of identification can be time-consuming, she added.
Investigators still have not determined the cause of the blaze, which gutted a double-wide mobile home at 205 Church St. in Idanha, a community of about 150 on the Marion-Linn County line near Detroit Lake.
According to Lt. Laura Harris of the Idanha-Detroit Rural Fire Protection District, firefighters were dispatched at 11:54 p.m. on Friday and arrived on the scene at 12:01 a.m. Saturday to find the mobile home fully engulfed in flames.
The first engine arrived at 12:04 a.m., and the fire was knocked down by 12:16, Harris said. Additional equipment and personnel from the Gates Rural Fire Protection District helped with search and mop-up activities.
The fire started in the kitchen, and the body of an adult male was found in the living room, Harris said. A dead dog also was found inside the mobile home.