Four anti-fascist activists cited for disorderly conduct after a December street brawl with a pair of white supremacists in downtown Corvallis will not be prosecuted.
In a letter this week to Benton County authorities, Yamhill County District Attorney Brad Berry announced his decision to decline prosecution, saying there was no clear case to be made against the antifa activists. Neither of the two neo-Nazis involved in the fracas was ever arrested.
“I do not see that we can prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, which ‘party’ instigated the fight,” Berry wrote.
Benton County District Attorney John Haroldson requested a special prosecutor from another county because his office had a potential conflict of interest in the case.
The dust-up happened just before 4 p.m. on Dec. 17.
Jimmy Marr, 65, a notorious neo-Nazi from Springfield, had spent the afternoon in Corvallis, reportedly to visit a coffee shop and do some Christmas shopping for his grandkids. His modified pickup truck, equipped with large placards Marr decorates with provocative white power symbols and slogans, had been parked in front of the Benton County Courthouse for several hours. At some point he moved it around the corner, parking in front of the U.S. Bank branch in the 300 block of Northwest Monroe Avenue.
A few minutes before 4 p.m., four people wearing masks (possibly bandannas) over the lower part of their faces surrounded Marr’s truck and held up blankets to block the white supremacist placards from view, according to Corvallis Police Department reports made public for the first time on Thursday.
When Marr, wearing a red-and-white Santa cap, returned to his pickup, the anti-fascists stepped aside to let him enter the vehicle but then began berating him, with one of the activists using a bullhorn to call him a “Nazi (expletive),” according to witness accounts cited in the police reports.
At that point Marr got out of his truck to confront the activists and a man later identified as David T. Woods, a 35-year-old neo-Nazi from Corvallis, entered the fray, witnesses told police.
According to multiple witness accounts, it was Woods who instigated the fight, charging into the group gathered on the sidewalk in front of the bank, pushing the activists and throwing punches. The activists fought back, and a brief but intense melee ensued.
Several people called police, and Woods left the scene before law enforcement arrived. At some point during the altercation, Marr got back into his truck.
It’s not clear how active a role Marr took in the fight itself. What is clear is that he suffered a severe medical problem in the immediate aftermath.
Several witnesses said they saw him have a seizure in the cab of his pickup, and by the time police arrived he was slumped over in the driver’s seat. The first officer who checked on him thought he was dead.
Corvallis Fire Department medics put Marr in an ambulance and rushed him to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center for treatment.
At the hospital, according to a report filed by a Corvallis police detective, Marr underwent a coronary angiogram. A doctor told the detective Marr suffered from angina and severe coronary artery blockages that made surgery unsafe. The plan was to keep him in a medically induced come for several days, then revive him to assess the extent of any internal or brain injuries.
Medical staff did not report any injuries that could be attributed to a physical scuffle other than a small abrasion on one cheek.
In the days after the brawl, hospital personnel refused to discuss Marr’s condition, citing medical privacy laws.
The four antifa activists, who remained on the scene after the fight, were handcuffed and taken to the Benton County Jail.
Ava Butler, 19; Anya Grigorov, 22; Julia Orduna, 23; and Bart Bolger, 63, were cited on suspicion of second-degree disorderly conduct and released after being detained for several hours. (All four were initially cited under their masculine legal names, although the police reports note that Butler, Grigorov and Orduna are transgender and use female first names.)
According to police reports, two of the activists appeared to have been injured in the fight. Orduna complained of head pain, and Butler was bleeding and had multiple abrasions and contusions on his face.
Butler told police that he had been choked, thrown to the ground and punched in the face repeatedly by Woods. Butler’s statements were supported by multiple witness accounts.
Police concluded they had probable cause to arrest Woods for disorderly conduct but were never able to locate him, despite making multiple visits to his northwest Corvallis duplex and interviewing his neighbors. One report from February notes that Woods appeared to have moved.
Lt. Dan Duncan, a spokesman for the Corvallis Police Department, said Marr was interviewed by a detective after he was discharged from the hospital but was never charged with a crime.
“In talking with Mr. Marr and other people involved, there just wasn’t enough evidence to proceed,” Duncan said.
In a telephone interview with the Gazette-Times on Thursday, Berry said he decided not to prosecute because the facts of the matter were in dispute and both sides had a “colorable” case that could be supported by the available evidence.
“I felt, with the witness testimony about Woods confronting the four, they would have a colorable self-defense claim that the state would not be able to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt,” Berry said.
“There was, I think, an argument to be made for proceeding against Woods, but he too would have a colorable claim of defense of another … that, again, we could not disprove beyond a reasonable doubt.”
Berry described the Dec. 17 brawl as a regrettable incident that could have been avoided.
“I think it’s unfortunate,” he said. “We have people exerting, as distasteful as it may be, their right to assembly and right to free speech, but they don’t need to turn to violence.”
Reached by phone Thursday, Marr said he thought the charges had been dropped months ago. He said he was discharged from Good Samaritan on Dec. 21 and had bypass surgery at a Springfield hospital in late January.
He added that he had no memory of the fight or the events leading up to it.
"I had a heart attack or cardiac arrest," he said. "My heart just stopped."
Cameron Green, an attorney representing the antifa activists, could be reached for comment.