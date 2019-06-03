The Corvallis City Council held a public hearing Monday night on a proposal to change the zoning of property at the corner of Southwest 53rd Street and Country Club Drive to allow for high-density housing.
The comprehensive plan amendment required for the change was recommended on a 3-2 vote May 1 by the Corvallis Planning Commission, which also approved the required zone change.
No deliberations were held Monday night at Mayor Biff Traber’s request because two more public hearings remained on the agenda, and he wanted to give city staff time to answer questions on the proposal, which consumed two hours and 15 minutes.
Councilors will deliberate on the Carson Map Amendment at its June 17 meeting.
The Carson proposal ran into strong public opposition at both the Planning Commission and City Council hearings. Seven residents spoke against the proposal before the planning body, with 12 doing so at Monday’s council meeting at the downtown fire station.
Key concerns of those opposing the application at both sessions were traffic, environmental and wetlands impacts, the compatibility of multistory high-density housing on property which is adjoined on the south and west by agricultural land and whether the city needs more property zoned RS-20 (allowing a minimum of 20 units per acre) in its stock of land.
The debate also veered off into issues such as which direction the wind blows dust and other agricultural byproducts from a grass seed field to the west of the subject property and exactly how far said property is from the Sunset Shopping Center and Bruce Starker Arts Park.
The property in question occupies 6.31 acres, but the developers only want to increase the zoning on 6.09 acres of it. The other acreage would remain zoned for single-family use.
The proposal, if approved, likely would lead to more than 100 units of housing and perhaps as many as 200 parking spaces, although no development plans were required — or being considered — as part of the zone change application.
Although numerous residents and councilors raised concerns about wetlands issues, the applicants testified that they already have acquired the necessary permits from state and federal authorities and have pledged to fund the preservation of twice the amount of wetlands that will be affected by the development.
In other action on land use, councilors voted unanimously to approve a new buildable lands inventory for the city. The project, which dates back to 2016, is designed to meet state land-use planning laws. The project will help guide Corvallis land use and growth for the next two decades. During the process the city was advised by the state that it had a deficit of 12 acres of land zoned for high-density use (RS-20), which usually means apartments, duplexes and townhouses, but is not limited to those housing types.
The inventory work identified four parcels, totaling about 96 acres, that could help reduce that deficit, with Paul Bilotta, community development director, noting that adding more than just 12 acres would give the city a better cushion moving forward. Earlier, the council approved increased density on two of the parcels, totaling 66 acres in South Corvallis. The other two parcels, totaling about 29 acres in the northeast part of town, also were scheduled for public hearings Monday night.
Councilors unanimously approved increased density on a 26-acre parcel called the McFadden Ranch, which lies between the HP Inc. campus and the city’s Public Works complex. The property currently is zoned general industrial. A 3.3-acre plot, also zoned general industrial at the intersection of Northeast Circle Boulevard and Walnut Boulevard just north of HP, also was being considered but that proposal had not been acted on by presstime.