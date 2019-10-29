Phone calls about a possible shooting prompted an increased police presence Tuesday morning at Lebanon High School, but Principal Craig Swanson said there was no credible threat at the school.
“We are not dealing with a credible threat at this time,” he said. “There was a lot of disruption with media outlets yesterday about the incident over the weekend.”
In that incident, a photo that circulated online showed seven Lebanon High School students with blackened faces during a school-sponsored event. A racist term was attached to the photo.
The Lebanon Police Department released a statement Tuesday morning saying that multiple phone calls were received on Monday about a possible school shooting.
“The investigation revealed rumors of a possible school shooting due to a recent social media post,” the statement read. “Extra precautions were put in place to ensure the safety of the students and faculty, with an increase of police presence in and around the schools.”
Swanson said that by 11 a.m., the police presence had cleared. He said he had noticed a slight decrease in attendance.
“There’s a little uptick in absences but no mass exodus,” he said.
Lebanon Community Schools Superintendent Bo Yates said the district had a good working relationship with the Lebanon Police Department and reiterated there was no viable threat to campus on Tuesday.
“This incident has triggered deep emotions in people,” he said. “It’s going to take us awhile to work through.”
The Police Department said it would continue to work closely with the school district and asked anyone with additional information to contact the department at 541-451-1751.
Swanson said he was still investigating the details of the incident over the weekend and whether teachers at the event had been aware of the students' actions.