No charges in jet ski accident that killed Sweet Home boy

Because Cassanova-Gonzealz was no longer wearing the life jacket with the e-stop device, he had no way to stop the vehicle.

The jet ski continued into the wake area and eventually struck Maynard and Swenson. Maynard suffered severe head trauma and Swenson sustained a broken clavicle, lacerated liver and broken jaw.

Maynard passed away from his injuries on July 23, the same day Swenson was released from the hospital. She will continue to have dental procedures throughout her lifetime, her mother Jessica said at the time.

Cassanova-Gonzalez cooperated with the investigation that spanned a little more than two months and found that he was not intoxicated at the time of the incident and his actions did not rise to Oregon Revised Statute 161.085 which defines criminal negligence.

"Did he fail to be aware of some risk that such a thing could possibly happen (by removing his life jacket)? Perhaps," the statement read. "But we are unable to say that such a risk was substantial. Not are we able to find that his failure to be aware of such a risk was a gross deviation from the standard of care a reasonable person would exercise."

The law, the D.A.'s office said, does not allow Cassanova-Gonzalez's actions to be considered a crime.

"Zachary's life will never be forgotten," the statement read. "It appears he touched the lives of many people in his short life. We wish all the best to Kennedy in her recovery."

