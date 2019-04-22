A 57-year-old man arrested Sunday in connection with a stabbing incident in North Albany was released from jail on Monday after prosecutors faced with conflicting versions of events determined they lacked enough clear-cut evidence to pursue the case in court – at least for now.
Craig Alden Connelly was booked into the Benton County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault, first-degree animal abuse, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing after an altercation in which Connelly reportedly was bitten by a dog and stabbed the dog and its owner with the blade of a multi-tool.
According to an affidavit filed in court by a Benton County sheriff’s detective, Connelly agreed to be interviewed after an Albany police officer contacted him at Samaritan Albany General Hospital, where he had gone for treatment of a dog bite Sunday afternoon.
Connelly admitted stabbing Calvin Ames and his dog, Meatwad, but said he acted in self-defense after Ames attacked him and Ames’ girlfriend, Heather Kelly, sicced the dog on him, the affidavit states.
Connelly said he had gone to a wooded area near the Golf Club of Oregon in search of a friend’s camp when he was accosted by Ames, who accused him of stealing and threatened to kill him. He said Ames had a large stick and Kelly was threatening to turn the dog loose on him.
According to the affidavit, Connelly said he took a swing at Ames to get him to back off, then took out his multitool, opened the blade, and held it in his fist with the blade extended. At that point, Connelly told investigators, Ames attacked him with the stick and he fought back by punching Ames in the face and stabbing him several times in the neck.
After Ames backed away, Connelly said, he used the multi-tool to stab the dog, which was biting him on the arm. After fighting them off, he crossed the golf course to Springhill Drive, then walked to the hospital for treatment of the bite wound, the affidavit states.
Ames and Kelly painted Connelly as the aggressor, saying he attacked them as they were out to pick mushrooms in the woods, according to the affidavit.
Ames said Kelly had stopped on the trail to rest while he went ahead with the dog, but he came back when he heard her arguing with someone. Ames said Connelly was accusing the couple of stealing something from him, which they denied.
After an initial confrontation, Ames told investigators, Connelly started to walk away and Ames went after him. At that point, Ames said, Connelly punched Ames in the head and then hit him several times in the side of the neck, the affidavit states.
Ames backed away, put his hand to his neck and discovered that he was covered in blood, he told investigators.
Kelly gave a similar account, saying Connelly approached her while she was alone on the trail, accusing the couple of stealing and threatening to kill them. She said he rushed at her and then began fighting with Ames, who had returned to intervene, according to the affidavit.
Kelly said she had taken control of Meatwad when the fight began and warned Connelly several times that she would release the dog if he didn’t stop attacking them. When Connelly continued to strike her boyfriend, she told investigators, she turned the dog loose and it bit Connelly on the arm.
Kelly said she used her clothing to stanch the bleeding from Ames’ and Meatwad’s wounds, then ran to a nearby residence to get help.
According to the affidavit, Ames was treated at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis for a cut on the left side of his face and stab wounds to the neck, left shoulder and upper back. Meatwad was taken to an animal hospital in Albany, where the dog underwent surgery for two stab wounds to the chest and another to the ribcage.
On Monday, Connelly was released from jail after the Benton County District Attorney’s Office decided not to file formal charges “at this time.”
Deputy District Attorney Andrew Jordan, who made the determination after reviewing the affidavit, wrote in an email that the initial investigation “left some critical questions unanswered,” including the question of self-defense, and that “further investigation and review of the evidence is required.”