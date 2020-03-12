No Benton County virus cases yet

Benton County still has no cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, but it’s likely just a matter of time.

“It’s inevitable,” said Charley Fautin, the county’s top public health official.

As of Thursday, there were 24 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in 11 counties statewide, according to the Oregon Health Authority. That number includes two cases in Linn County, both elderly residents of the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon.

The OHA has been monitoring 437 people who have shown potential symptoms of the illness. Of those, 317 people had tested negative for the virus and 96 cases were still pending on Thursday.

Like their counterparts all over Oregon, Benton County public health officials are tracking potential coronavirus cases in their areas. As with other dangerous infectious diseases, health care providers and testing labs are required by law to notify local public health officials immediately if they believe a person has the coronavirus.

“This is a reportable illness,” Fautin said.