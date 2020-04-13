No backyard burns in April in Corvallis

No backyard burns in April in Corvallis

The city of Corvallis is cancelling the spring backyard burning period because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The burn period usually runs April 15 to April 30, with the Corvallis Fire Department planning to announce falls dates for the burn by late summer.

CFD officials said backyard burning can lead to smoke inhalation, which can trigger upper respiratory symptoms. These symptoms could be incorrectly attributed to COVID-19. Also, smoke inhalation can increase the severity of existing respiratory infections.

