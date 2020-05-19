Ninth Linn County virus death

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The coronavirus has claimed another Linn County victim.

A 69-year-old man died May 17 at his residence. He tested positive April 7.

One other death also was reported Tuesday by the Oregon Health Authority — a 70-year-old woman in Umatilla County.

Both fatalities had underlying medical conditions, the OHA said.

The deaths brought Oregon’s total to 140, with the Linn County death its ninth.

Also, 33 new confirmed cases and eight new presumptive cases were reported, bringing the state’s total to 3,726. None of new cases were from the mid-valley.

Linn County has 109 cases, while Benton County has 54, including five deaths.

A total of 132 of the 140 deaths have come from victims aged 60 and older, although the highest caseloads have come in younger cohorts: 551 in the 20-29 age group, 633 in the 30-39 group, 636 in the 40-49 group and 654 in the 50-59.

There have been three deaths in the 40-plus group and five in the 50-plus. The largest caseload in the older cohorts is 510 cases in the 60-69 group.