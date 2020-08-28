Nine new COVID-19 deaths, state's total at 447

The coronavirus death toll in Oregon is approaching 450.
The Oregon Health Authority’s Friday report noted nine new fatalities, bringing the state’s total to 447. The new deaths, included two in Umatilla County, two in Multnomah County, two in Malheur County and one each in Marion, Polk and Washington. The individuals ranged in age from 29 to 97.
The OHA also noted that there are 301 new confirmed and presumptive cases as of Friday morning. Presumptive cases are people without a positive diagnostic test who have COVID-19 like symptoms and had close contact with a laboratory confirmed case. The total state case load is 26,054. The deaths/case ratio of 1.7% remains low. It has been as high as 3.9%.
Five of the new cases were from Linn County, bringing the county’s total to 377 cases and 12 deaths. Benton County added one case and now has 286, including six deaths.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday were in the following counties, which are listed alphabetically: Baker (1), Clackamas (27), Coos (4), Deschutes (7), Douglas (3), Jackson (14), Jefferson (3), Josephine (1), Klamath (4), Lane (10), Lincoln (4), Malheur (37), Marion (43), Morrow (9), Multnomah (72), Polk (9), Umatilla (20), Union (2), Washington (20), and Yamhill (5).
Multnomah leads the state with 5,902 cases and 115 deaths, followed by Marion (3,706 cases and 75 deaths), Washington (3,694 cases 40 deaths), Umatilla (2,616 cases and 37 deaths) and Clackmas (1,904 cases and 55 deaths). Only one other county, Malheur, with 1,122 cases, has reported more than 1,000.
All but 13 of the 447 deaths have come from individuals aged 50 and older. A total of 52% of cases are from women, but 57% of the deaths have been from men.
Eleven of Oregon’s 36 counties have not experienced a COVID-19 death. They are: Clatsop, Coos, Curry, Gilliam, Grant, Harney, Hood River, Lake, Sherman, Tillamook and Wheeler.
The OHA also reported an outbreak of 25 cases of COVID-19 at Milgard Windows and Doors in Washington County. The case count includes all persons linked to the outbreak, which may include household members and other close contacts to an employee.
