Nine new COVID-19 deaths, state's total at 447

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The coronavirus death toll in Oregon is approaching 450.

The Oregon Health Authority’s Friday report noted nine new fatalities, bringing the state’s total to 447. The new deaths, included two in Umatilla County, two in Multnomah County, two in Malheur County and one each in Marion, Polk and Washington. The individuals ranged in age from 29 to 97.

The OHA also noted that there are 301 new confirmed and presumptive cases as of Friday morning. Presumptive cases are people without a positive diagnostic test who have COVID-19 like symptoms and had close contact with a laboratory confirmed case. The total state case load is 26,054. The deaths/case ratio of 1.7% remains low. It has been as high as 3.9%.

Five of the new cases were from Linn County, bringing the county’s total to 377 cases and 12 deaths. Benton County added one case and now has 286, including six deaths.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday were in the following counties, which are listed alphabetically: Baker (1), Clackamas (27), Coos (4), Deschutes (7), Douglas (3), Jackson (14), Jefferson (3), Josephine (1), Klamath (4), Lane (10), Lincoln (4), Malheur (37), Marion (43), Morrow (9), Multnomah (72), Polk (9), Umatilla (20), Union (2), Washington (20), and Yamhill (5).