Nine more virus deaths in Oregon

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

State health officials said Tuesday that the coronavirus has claimed nine more lives in Oregon.

Three of the deaths involved Washington County residents, two each were in Clackamas and Lincoln counties and one each was announced for Jefferson and Malheur. Seven of the fatalities involved individuals who had underlying medical conditions. The other two cases are awaiting confirmation. The age range of the deaths was 60 through 97.

The state now has recorded 397 deaths from the virus.

The Oregon Health Authority in its daily report also noted 237 new and presumptive COVID-19 cases, bringing Oregon’s total to 23,676. Presumptive cases are people without a positive diagnostic test who have COVID-19 like symptoms and had close contact with a laboratory confirmed case.

Four of the new cases were from Linn County and three were from Benton County. Linn now has 342 cases, with 11 deaths, while Benton has 189 cases and six fatalities.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday were in the following other counties, which are listed alphabetically: Baker (1), Clackamas (11), Columbia (2), Deschutes (5), Douglas (3), Hood River (2), Jackson (20), Jefferson (4), Josephine (8), Klamath (6), Lane (2), Lincoln (1), Malheur (32), Marion (48), Morrow (3), Multnomah (29), Polk (3), Umatilla (12), Union (2), Wasco (1), Washington (25), and Yamhill (10).

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0