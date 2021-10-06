Nicholas Goldberg: Scientists and experts get plenty wrong. But we should still trust them

I follow the science and trust the experts, but let's be honest: They don't always get it right.

For instance, we recently learned that although public health experts had told us repeatedly that the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines were equally effective, that's not actually true. Half a dozen studies, the New York Times reported, now show that Moderna offers more protection.

And that's just the most recent screw-up. Don't wear masks, they told us in the beginning, until they changed their minds. COVID-19 is unlikely to be spread by asymptomatic people — oh, oops, yes it is. Wipe down your packages — um, no, actually that's not necessary.

A few days ago, irked by the most recent turnaround, I suddenly recalled a book I've had on my shelf for the last 37 years. Titled "The Experts Speak," it is a nearly 400-page doorstopper written in 1984 by Christopher Cerf and Victor Navasky that claims to be the "definitive compendium of authoritative misinformation."

Navasky and Cerf set out to lampoon the world's experts by showing how wrong they've been over the last 2,000 years about everything, including, they noted, facts, theories, dates, geography, predictions about the future, conclusions about the past and, yes, even assertions about the present.