Here is a look at updates of stories we have been working on:
Caldwell trail grant
The story: The Corvallis Parks and Recreation Department hopes to extend the Marys River Natural Area trail system via a bicycle/pedestrian bridge across the river to link up with the Caldwell Natural Area. The 36-acre Caldwell property was purchased with funds from the 2000 open space general obligation bond passed by the voters. Currently, there is limited public access to the Caldwell parcel.
The latest: The City Council at its May 20 meeting formally initiated a process to apply for a state recreational trails grant to help pay for the project. The grant request is for $242,500, which would pay for half of the project. The total cost is projected to be $485,000. The remainder would come via systems development charges, the money builders pay for infrastructure such as parks, streets, sidewalks and sewers. The project would consists of an extension of the Marys River boardwalk trail and a 120-foot pedestrian bridge.
High-density rezoning
The story: The city of Corvallis is under a state mandate to add at least 12 acres of high-density housing, The City Council on May 6 approved plans to rezone approximately 65 acres in South Corvallis to RS-20, which calls for a minimum of 20 units per acre. That zone usually means apartments, duplexes and townhouses, but it is not limited to those models. And with acreage of this size a mix of housing types is required. The vote on one of the parcels, a 50-acre slice west of Highway 99, was not-unanimous, meaning a second reading would be required.
The latest: The second reading was held May 20, with an identical 8-1 vote resulting. Ward 1 Councilor Jan Napack, who cast the no vote at both meetings, said she was concerned about the mix of housing types that would be built and whether enough of the housing would be affordable.
Water master plan
The story: The city of Corvallis has begun a three-year, $1.8 million process to update its water master plan. This planning process only covers drinking water, said Mary Steckel, director of Public Works. Steckel noted that stormwater and wastewater plan updates will be scheduled later. An open house was held April 25 at the downtown fire station.
The latest: The city has released results of an online survey on city water that reached 568 customers. The city received high scores from residents both on the quality of the drinking water (5.8 on a 1-7 scale) and drinking water service (6.2 on the 1-7 scale). Respondents said the key goals of the master plan should be to provide safe, high-quality water, plan ahead for future needs and be a good steward of resources. Coming up the city plans to update boards and commissions on the project, with an open house to be scheduled for some time next year.
Code of conduct
The story: The Corvallis City Council has been discussing a code of conduct developed by a subgroup of Andrew Struthers (Ward 9), Hyatt Lytle (Ward 3) and Charlyn Ellis (Ward 5). Councilors discussed the draft at their April 15 meeting but chose to table it to give the workgroup more time to refine it.
The latest: The revised code passed unanimously with little debate at the May 20 meeting. The code includes sections with labels “respect,”, “prepare,” “speak,” “listen” and “ask.” There was no discussion regarding how violations of the code are to be dealt with. See this story at the web site for the full text.