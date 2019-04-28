Here is a look at updates on stories we have been tracking:
Abandoned house
The story: The circa-1898 Levi Henkle House on Northwest Second Street in Corvallis has been on the market since July 2018. The Italianate structure is up for sale at $220,000. The two-story residence is named for Levi Henkle, who came to Benton County from Iowa in 1853. Henkle sold it in 1907 and it has gone through numerous owners since. It is not clear how long the dilapidated house has been empty, but it likely is more than 20 years. Preservationists have made efforts to try to keep the house from being demolished.
The latest: Dale Kern, a broker with Commercial Associates is handling the sale, He said that the property is under contract to purchase with a group not associated with the preservationists. Kern said it is not clear when the sale will close or what the prospective new owners plan to do with the building.
James Day
Muddy Creek renewal
The Story: The Corvallis School Board voted to authorize district staff to go into charter renewal negotiations with Muddy Creek Charter School, which has operated in the district’s former Inavale School building since 2008. The board’s parameters for the negotiations opened the possibility of passing more of the funds the district receives from the state for students enrolled at Muddy Creek through to the school.
The Latest: The board voted Thursday to approve the contract with the school. The new contract raises the amount of state school funds passed through to Muddy Creek from 80% to 87.5%. It also raises the number of students the school can enroll to 125 in the coming school year and 130 the year after that. Board Chair Vince Adams said the contract was aimed at recognizing that Muddy Creek students are district students. He added that while relations with the school have been contentious at times, the contract changes that. “This contract brings Muddy Creek closer to the district financially and operationally, and that’s a good thing,” he said.
Anthony Rimel
Commission vacancies
The story: Corvallis Mayor Biff Traber is charged with filling vacancies on city advisory boards and commissions subject to City Council approval. The appointments usually are approved as part of the council’s consent agenda.
The latest: Traber has appointed — and the council has approved — adding Jennifer Moreland of the Downtown Corvallis Association to the Imagine Corvallis Action Network Advisory Board and Jose LaSalle to the Corvallis King Legacy Advisory Board. The city still has vacancies on the ICAN board, the King Legacy board, the Planning Commission and the Historic Resources Commission. Those interested in applying should go to https://www.corvallisoregon.gov/bc.
