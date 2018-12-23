Kindness walk
The story: In November, Renee Gunselman of Lebanon joined the last 100 miles of a 450-mile "kindness walk" from Long Beach, California, to Las Vegas, Nevada, to help spread kindness and to raise funds for a service dog for a Stayton boy with whom she works. Family friend Robert F. Smith began the walk in memory of his father, singer O.C. Smith.
The latest: In an email to the Democrat-Herald, Gunselman said, "The walk was an absolute success and we arrived at the Las Vegas sign on Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. It was a phenomenal experience and many blessings came from it, through all the people we met and experiences we had. We have so many stories that will touch peoples lives when they hear them. One of them being about the guide stick that was given to the blind man early in the walk. Someones nephew had been in the military and went blind ... only three weeks before the walk, the nephew was killed in a car accident. His uncle gave his nephews guidestick to the blind man and felt like it would be put to good use by him. Robert walked over 300 miles with that guidestick! They only met this man that shared the guidestick because they had stopped at a Chevron gas station to use the restroom. We truly believe God planned the events that led them to stop at that moment and time. And there are so many more stories! And blessings that happened because of the walk." More information about the service dog fundraiser can be found online at https://www.mightycause.com/story/Tylerrenfro4paws.
The story: Chris Dunfield is the municipal judge for the city of Corvallis. The judge oversees less serious crimes such as traffic and parking citations that occur in the city limits. More serious crimes are handled by Benton County Circuit Court. Dunfield reports to the City Council. The municipal judge is one of three positions evaluated by the council. The other two are the city manager and the city attorney.
The latest: Dunfield, who works a maximum of 49 hours per month, was given his annual evaluation by the council in October. After the evaluation session, in which Dunfield’s performance was praised as positive, it was determined that Dunfield should receive a two-year contract extension, effective Jan. 1, 2019 through Dec. 31,. 2020. The Corvallis City Council unanimously approved the new conjtract at its Dec. 17. Dunfield received the same 2 percent cost of living adjustment as exempt city staff. His new salary is $81,775 per year.
