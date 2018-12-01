Here is a look at updates on stories we have been pursuing:
Witham Hill project
The story: Corvue Holdings, a Chicago-based privately held national real estate and development company that specializes in "purpose-built student housing," is building a housing complex on Witham Hill that could house up to 900 Oregon State University students. The project calls for 292 apartment buildings on 25 acres of a 96-acre parcel north of Harrison Boulevard and west of 36th Street. Robbie Robinson, vice president of construction, said Corvue is planning a phased opening, with approximately half of the units ready for occupancy for the fall term. The remainder of the complex is scheduled to open by spring 2020.
The latest: The complex, which is moving forward under its third ownership group, has a new name, the Domain at Corvallis. The first iteration of the proposal was called Campus Crest, with the second development group calling it College Crest. The Domain has opened a leasing center at 375 NW Harrison Blvd. The phone number is 929-459-7351. The website is www.domaincorvallis.com
Board vacancies
The story: The city of Corvallis has more than 20 boards and commissions. Mayor Biff Traber coordinates the applications process for openings and appoints individuals to fill the open spots.
The latest: Traber has forwarded to the City Council a recommendation to place one of his rivals in the November election, Riley Doraine, on the city’s Downtown Advisory Board. Doraine, who works downtown at the Peacock Bar & Grill and has advocated on behalf of the homeless, finished third in the Nov. 6 mayoral balloting with 1,190 votes. Traber won easily with more than 12,000 votes, while Ward 2 Councilor Roen Hogg was second with nearly 6,700. Traber also is recommending two longtime community activists to other boards. Marge Stevens, who has played a leading role in city climate change efforts, has been appointed to the city’s Budget Commission, which consists of the nine city councilors and nine community members. Becki Goslow, meanwhile, a retired teacher, volunteer in a wide variety of nonprofit groups and events and a key organizer for area Memorial Day observances, has been named to the Library Advisory Board. The three nominations will be considered as part of the City Council’s consent agenda at its 6 p.m. Monday meeting at the downtown fire station
