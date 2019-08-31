Here is a look at updates of stories that we have been working on:
Circle Boulevard
The story: Developers who are building a 900-bedroom student housing complex in the Witham Oaks area are required to build an extension of Northwest Circle Boulevard from Witham Hill Drive to Harrison Boulevard.
The latest: The extension is scheduled to open in the next week or so, with only final inspections and completion of the “punch list” of items to address or fix, said city of Corvallis development services director Kevin Russell. Move-in day for the student housing project, called Domain Corvallis, is set for Sept. 19. The project will have approximately 125 units with 325 bedrooms available for occupancy this fall, with the remainder to be completed by the fall of 2020. The complex is being built on 25 acres of a 96-acre parcel by Corvue Holdings, a Chicago-based privately held national real estate and development company that specializes in "purpose-built student housing."
Henkle House
The story: The circa-1898 Levi Henkle House on Northwest Second Street in Corvallis has been on the market since July 2018. The Italianate two-story residence is named for Levi Henkle, who came to Benton County from Iowa in 1853. Henkle sold it in 1907 and it has gone through numerous owners since. It is not clear how long the dilapidated house has been empty, but it likely is more than 20 years, city officials said. Preservationists have made efforts to try to keep the house from being demolished. The Corvallis Historic Resources Commission voted 5-0 after a two-hour public hearing at their Aug. 13 meeting to deny a demolition application submitted by developer Mark Rose. The commission hearing was required because the house is on the local historic register.
The latest: Rose has filed an appeal of the denial to the City Council and has agreed to an extension of the statutory 120-day rule for land-use decisions to give himself time to prepare the appeal. No date has been set for the council appeal, which will consist of a public hearing.
Russell Gardens
The story: Legend Homes is building the Russell Gardens housing development near the corner of Southwest 53rd Street and Country Club Drive. Construction on the first phase of 46 lots on 7 acres already is underway, with some homes already completed. Legend Homes President Jim Chapman said that he hopes to conclude the first phase within a year.
The latest: Legend has received city approval for phase II of the project, which will add 22 lots of single-family attached and detached homes on an adjacent 3.81-acre parcel. Development of the two parcels is occurring separately because they were purchased at different times. The Planning Commission approved the required zone change, subdivision and major lot development option applications on a series of 6-1 votes on July 17, and the City Council followed with unanimous 8-0 votes on Aug. 19.
Neighborhood Planting Kiosks
The story: Corvallis area gardening groups used a $350 grant from the Benton County Master Gardeners and some donated and discounted materials to put up 14 neighborhood planting kiosks in town. The brightly painted information portals for gardeners were influenced, organizers say, by a similar poetry kiosk.
The latest: Organizers are looking to add to the stock of planting kiosks. Those interested should contact Christina Clark at christinasgarden12@gmail.com to start the process. Gardeners hosting the kiosks will acquire the tools to point their neighbors in the right direction to use community resources and to garden more effectively. Hosts also will receive weekly emails with information to post in their kiosk.