Caldwell Farms
The story: Developers have proposed annexing 16.45 acres of land near the West Hills-53rd Street roundabout into the city’s stock of land with hopes of building housing on the parcel. The Corvallis City Council has rejected both a conventional annexation proposal and an “annexation agreement” that was developed by city staff and the applicant.
The latest: The City Council is scheduled to consider formal findings in the case at its Oct. 7 meeting. No appeal can be filed until that action is taken, and no further action would be taken in the case, city officials said, unless there is an appeal.
Homeless advisory board
The story: The Home, Opportunity, Planning and Equity advisory board, which will begin meeting in November, is taking over for the Housing Opportunities Action Council (HOAC) group. HOPE is charged with implementing the city of Corvallis/Benton County 10-year plan to address homelessness. The HOPE group is an advisory board that will be supervised by Benton County. Actions it takes must be approved by the Benton County Board of Commissioners and the Corvallis City Council. HOAC consisted mainly of social service providers without real clear lines of authority. HOAC was jointly funded by the city and the county, and that approach will continue with HOPE. The board will consist of 21 members, led by a seven-person executive committee.
The latest: Benton County officials have announced that they have extended the application deadline for this interested in board appointments from Sept. 30 to Oct. 6. Lili’a Neville, the county public information officer, said the extension was granted because of requests from the public. Here is the link to the application page for the HOPE advisory board: https://www.co.benton.or.us/health/webform/application-hope-committee-membership.
Planning Commission
The story: The Corvallis Planning Commission plays a key role in city land use and development decisions. Commissioners conduct public hearings and take action on land development proposals, including annexations, and review and make recommendations regarding the city's comprehensive Plan, land development code, and detailed plans such as the transportation system plan update.
The latest: Commissioner Vanessa Blackstone has resigned from the nine-member group because of schedule and work conflicts. Applications for those interested in joining the commission are due at 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, with interviews scheduled for later in the month. The City Council will vote on the replacement at its Nov. 4 meeting. To apply go to https://archives.corvallisoregon.gov/public/ElectronicFile.aspx?dbid=0&docid=1527955.