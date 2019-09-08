Classified workers
The story: About 4,500 janitors, food service employees, library worker and other classified staff at Oregon’s seven public universities (including 1,500 at Oregon State) have been working without a contract since June 30. The Service Employees International Union Local 503 is negotiating with university administrators on a new contract.
The latest: The two sides declared an impasse on Aug. 23, triggering a 30-day cooling-off period while they continue to negotiate. Three days of bargaining are scheduled at OSU next week, but union leaders say if no progress is made they could hold a strike vote as early as Sept. 17 with a walkout potentially beginning 10 days later.
Bennett Hall
Safe Camp
The story: A homeless camp sprang up July 15 on property owned by First Congregational United Church of Christ at 4515 SW Western Blvd. in Corvallis. Known as Safe Camp, the encampment is next door to a 118-acre tree farm where homeless people had been camping illegally for years and has fewer than two dozen residents.
The latest: Benton County officials ruled last month that the camp can remain as a temporary use until Oct. 24, after which the church will need to seek a code interpretation or conditional use permit to keep it open. But attorney Dan Armstrong, one of many neighborhood residents opposed to the camp, said he’ll file a lawsuit seeking the camp’s closure if it’s not gone by then. “They’re not going to stay there,” he said this week. “Not on my watch.”
Bennett Hall
School facilities plan
The story: The Corvallis School District passed a $200 million facilities bond measure in the May 2018 election. The bond plan includes new elementary schools at Lincoln and Hoover as well as remodeling and upgrades at all other district schools.
The latest: The plan must go before the Corvallis Planning Commission so that it can be included as a supporting document in the city’s comprehensive plan. The public hearing on the plan was scheduled for Sept. 4, but it has been postponed, said Corvallis Planning Division manager Jason Yaich, because “that application was not quite ready.” Yaich said the commission likely will review the plan later this month or early next month.
James Day