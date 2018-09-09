Mark Page case
The story: Ward 8 Corvallis Councilor Mark Page is facing a series of charges stemming from a July 21 incident at this house on Southwest Touchstone Place. Page is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, a felony. He also faces charges of menacing that constitutes domestic violence, harassment and second-degree disorderly conduct. Additionally, Page is charged with seven counts of recklessly endangering another person for allegedly pointing a loaded handgun through the window of the car in which seven people were passengers.
Page moved out of Ward 8 in May but is allowed to retain his seat because he was two-thirds of the way into his two-year term when he changed his residency. If convicted of a felony before his terms ends in December, Page’s council seat must be vacated, according to the city charter.
The latest: Page originally was scheduled to have a “status check” in his case on Monday in Benton County Circuit Court. However, that session has been rescheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 15. At a status check the parties usually will let the court know if the case is going to be resolved, at which point a plea and sentencing hearing date would be set, or that the matter cannot be resolved, in which case a trial will be set.
James Day
Denson’s project
The story: Developers are planning a mixed-use development on a four-acre site just east of the Oregon State University campus. The site, bounded roughly by the railroad tracks to the south, Seventh Street to the east, Washington Avenue to the north and 10th Street to the west, will include more than 240 units (630 bedrooms) of housing, a parking garage that will accommodate 500 vehicles and some commercial and industrial development. The parcel, a combination of two previously separated lots, formerly housed the Denson’s Feed and Seed Store, the Bashful Bob’s Doors and Windows shop and the Pacific Fruit warehouse.
The latest: Lyle Hutchens of Devco Engineering, who is assisting with Gilbane Development on the project, said work is underway on a public waterline relocation and a new public storm drain. The group expects excavation and grading permits to come next, with the first phase of building permit drawings currently being reviewed by the city’s development services division. The housing units likely will not open until the fall of 2020.
James Day
Watershed council
The story: In May, the Marys River Watershed Council announced that Executive Director Deb Merchant was leaving for another job. Merchant had led the nonprofit environmental organization since November 2015.
The latest: Last month the watershed council announced the hiring of a new executive director, Holly Purpura. Purpura previously served as executive director of Friends of Deckers Creek in Morgantown, West Virginia.
Bennett Hall