Here is a look at updates on stories we have been pursuing:
Bike sharing
The story: Pedal Corvallis, the bike sharing program coordinated by the Oregon Cascades West Council of Governments, went live in 2016 with six stations and 35 bicycles. The service has passed the 1,100-member level and participants have taken more than 8,300 total trips.
The latest: The service has added two more stations on the Oregon State University campus, one at 26th Street and Ralph Miller Lane near Gill Coliseum and one adjacent to the Crop Science Building at 30th Street and Campus Way. The additions bring the total number of stations to 10, with 50 bikes and two adult trikes available for hire. Thwere are two other OSU stations, one outside the Kerr Administration Building on Jefferson Way and one in front of Weniger Hall on Northwest Monroe Avenue near 23rd Street.
James Day
Public safety fee
The story: The city of Corvallis is planning to implement a public safety fee that would be added to the city services bill. The fee is designed to help the police to do more proactive, community policing and reduce the 12-hour shifts that officers face and add enough firefighters to staff both ambulance and fire crews at city stations. The fee would raise approximately $4.9 million per year and be paid for by property owners, businesses and nonprofit entities such as Oregon State University, Samaritan Health Services, churches and the Corvallis School District. The city services bill currently pays for water, stormwater, wastewater, street maintenance, transit service and urban forestry. If the public safety fee is added, a single-family homeowner would pay an additional $208 annually. A grocery store would pay an additional $1,455, with Samaritan at $41,765, the school district at $47,375 and OSU at $427,833. The council does not have to refer the tax increase to the voters.
The latest: At its Sept. 17 meeting councilors discussed how the fee might be managed in a way to limit its impact on low-income ratepayers, an idea championed by Ward 7 Councilor Bill Glassmire. City staff is planning to look into the concept and bring back information to the council, which is set to act on the fee by the end of its term in December. During the discussion City Manager Mark Shepard cautioned councilors that the fee is a “zero-sum game.” Which means that if the fee is reduced for some ratepayers it must be increased for others to produce the desire amount of revenue.
James Day
Bucknell case
The story: Benjamin Leland Bucknell is charged with multiple counts of attempted murder as well as arson and other crimes in connection with a home invasion in Corvallis on May 22, 2017. Five people were injured in the incident, and at least three of them were sent to a hospital for treatment. Bucknell has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
The latest: On Tuesday, Benton County Circuit Court Judge Locke Williams scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for 8:30 a.m. April 2. A 14-day trial on the charges is expected to be held in June.
Bennett Hall
Planning Commission
The story: The Corvallis Planning Commission plays a leading role in city land-use decisions. Duties of the group included conducting public hearings on land development proposals, taking actions regarding specific land development proposals, including annexations, and reviewing and making recommendations regarding city plans and documents such as the land development code.The commission consists of nine members who serve three-year terms.
The latest: The Corvallis City Council voted to place paralegal Christopher Ouellette and retired local government planner Jeff Ginalias on the commission. Also on the ballot were nurseryman Esther McEvoy and recent college graduate and job seeker Beth Young.
James Day