Here is a look at updates on stories we have been following:
Streets and pipes
The story: The city of Corvallis has been engaged in two major summer/fall public works projects, one to replace water pipes that cross the Marys River and the other to upgrade Kings Boulevard and Ninth Street.
The latest: The Marys River project to replace the pipe at the 15th Street bridge and move it under the river, continues to move forward and is scheduled for completion in January. A second pipe replacement, which required damming the Marys briefly near the Fourth Street bridge, has been postponed until next summer because of higher-than-normal river flows. The repaving and other work on Kings and Ninth is essentially completed, with only the final “punch list” tweaks that will be required of the contractors after city inspections.
James Day
Solicitation sting
The story: Seven men were arrested in April on charges of commercial sexual solicitation as part of a Benton County Sheriff’s Office sting operation. By Aug. 9, five of those men had entered guilty pleas in their cases in Benton County Circuit Court.
The latest: The last two men charged in the sting have entered guilty pleas in exchange for diversion agreements that will see the charges dropped if they complete community service and a course for sex buyers. David John Paoletti, 45, of Corvallis entered a guilty plea in his case on Aug. 9. Xiaosong Liu, 39, of Corvallis, entered a guilty plea in his case Sept. 13.
Anthony Rimel
Hybrid police cars
The story: The Corvallis Police Department is planning to upgrade its fleet of patrol cars by adding Ford Interceptor Utility hybrids. The original goal was to have the seven vehicles in hand by September.
The latest: Ford, the maker of the vehicles, is “swamped,” said Corvallis Police Chief Jonathan Sassaman, and will not be able to deliver them until February 2020. After that, Sassaman said, the vehicles will need to be outfitted with electronics, paint, decals and lights. The cars are likely to be ready for patrol duty in May.
James Day