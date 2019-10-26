Here is a look at updates of stories that we have been working on:
Central Park
The story: The Corvallis Parks and Recreation Department is planning to upgrade the playground and the gazebo in Central Park in a $550,000 project that is being paid for by state grants. First, the playground will be updated and expanded, with key additions being a 3-foot-high fence and a new rubber surface and equipment that will make it more accessible to all users. Parks and Rec also plans to remodel the park gazebo. The key issue there is the roof, which allows persons seeking shelter from the elements to sleep in the structure. A removable roof is a likely alternative.
The latest: Parks officials originally hopes to begin the project Oct. 1, but parks planner Jackie Rochefort said that the complexity of the remodel and expansion project at the Chintimini Senior and Community Center and its adjacent park has forced the department to push back the start date for the Central Park work. “We are just completing the construction drawings and bid documents for Central Park,” Rochefort said, adding that the playground work should be completed this fall and the gazebo by next spring.
HOPE board
The story: The city of Corvallis and Benton County are teaming up on the Housing, Opportunity, Planning and Equity Advisory Board, which will work on implementing the city/county 10-year plan to address homelessness. The board, which will be supervised by Benton County officials, will be led by a seven-member executive committee, with 14 other members.
The latest: City and county officials have appointed Christina Jancila to be the designated business representative on the committee. Jancila owns Mary Jane’s Cannabis Connection in Corvallis. Her appointment was approved by the Corvallis City Council as part of the consent agenda at its Oct. 21 meeting.
You have free articles remaining.
Garbage rates
The story: The franchise agreement between the city of Corvallis and Republic Services calls for annual rate reviews and adjustments. The franchise agreement includes a methodology called the Refuse Rate Index (RRI) that looks at rates based on a weighted formula using inflation and disposal charges at the landfill and compost facility. If the RRI increase is equal to or lower than 4%, the adjustment is automatic. Increases exceeding 4% require City Council approval.
The latest: Republic forwarded to the council on Oct. 21 rate increases of 2.84% for residential customers, 2.90% for commercial and 2.54% for industrial. Because the rate increases are below the 4% level no vote was required and the new rates will take effect Jan. 1.
New buses
The story: In 2017, the Oregon Legislature passed a transportation bill that included a new 0.1% employee payroll tax to fund a Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund (STIF) for public transit. Corvallis and Philomath were successful in securing a discretionary grant from the STIF program to purchase one mass transit bus each.
The latest: The Corvallis City Council voted unanimously at its Oct. 21 meeting to accept the grants for the buses, which total $768,628. Corvallis must provide $91,582 and Philomath $44,700 in matching funds. The money will pay for one Corvallis Transit Service bus and one Philomath Connection bus.