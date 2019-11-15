Here is a look at updates of stories that we have been working on:
Senior center naming
The story: The Corvallis Parks and Recreation Department currently is remodeling the Chintimini Senior and Community Center as well as the adjacent park on Northwest Tyler Avenue. Construction on the 2,500-square-foot expansion began in June. The expansion will consist of two new classrooms, two small offices and storage space. A new entrance will be built on the north side of the building as well as an outdoor terrace. A total of 113 parking spaces will be added. Chintimini Park will be adding new restrooms, two pickleball courts, outdoor exercise equipment, playground resurfacing and a water detention swale. The $5 million project is being paid for by a state grant, systems development charges and a donation. No general fund money is being used.
The latest: The city is seeking public input for a new name for the center, which will reopen in July. To submit a name go to www.tinyurl.com/CSCCrename through Nov. 22. The link also contains rules and guidelines for the contest. The person or group submitting the winning idea will receive a $100 gift card and will be invited to be a guest of honor at the ribbon cutting. The name must retain the words “community center.” The department is pulling away from the Chintimini name out of respect for the language of the area’s indigenous people. Up to five finalists will be selected and a public vote will be held in December. Finalists who do not win will receive a $25 gift card.
James Day
Board replacement
The story: Corvallis School Board Director Brandy Fortson's resignation was accepted Tuesday by the board after public backlash to an anti-police post Forston made on Twitter.
The latest: The board voted Thursday to approve a timeline for replacing Fortson. The district is currently accepting applications for a replacement board member, with an application deadline of 5 p.m., Dec. 11. The board will interview applicants at a meeting on Jan. 16 and vote during that meeting to select a replacement to serve until the next school board election in May of 2021. Visit https://www.csd509j.net/ for more information on applying for the position.
Anthony Rimel
Corvallis transit service
The story: The Corvallis Transit System bus system added Sunday service and expanded some routes starting Sept. 8. The service upgrades will be paid for with the nearly $3 million CTS will receive from the state in the next two fiscal years. The money, part of the Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund (STIF), comes from a 0.1% state transit tax that went into effect July 1, 2018.
The latest: Two months into the new program it’s clear that riders are interested in Sunday service. Tim Bates, the city’s transit coordinator, reports that between Sept. 8, opening day, and Oct. 1, 2,900 individuals rode buses on Sunday. In the full month of October the number rose to 3,479.
James Day
Nonprofit merger
The story: Neighborhood Economic Development Corp. (NEDCO) merged with Willamette Neighborhood Services. The deal became effective Jan. 1. The new group will operate in six counties: Benton, Linn, Marion, Lane, Clackamas and Lincoln. Key services for WNHS are developing multifamily rental housing, health navigation, assistance to first-time homebuyers, financial education and home repair loans. NEDCO also emphasizes housing development and financial assistance while also working om community economic development and community development lending.
The latest: The new entity has announced its new name, DevNW. Company officials say they hope to “empower the region’s individuals, families, small businesses and neighborhoods, open doors to progress and equity and opportunity and keep them open."
James Day