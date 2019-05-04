Domain of Corvallis
The story: The Domain of Corvallis is under construction in the Witham Oaks area of Corvallis, with the student-marketed structures easily visible from Harrison Boulevard. The complex will occupy 25 acres of a 96-acre parcel. The Domain is being developed by Corvue Holdings, a Chicago-based privately held national real estate and development company that specializes in "purpose-built student housing."
The latest: Ivy Bedke, lease-up specialist with Domain, said the first phase of 128 units with 328 bedrooms will be available to tenants in the fall. The units are a mix of two and three-bedroom units. Phase 2, scheduled to open for fall 2020, will include four-bedroom apartments and four-bedroom townhouses. Upon completion the complex will house approximately 900 tenants.
NuScale Power
The story: NuScale Power is working to commercialize a novel design for a small, modular nuclear reactor based on technology developed at Oregon State University. The company is hoping for Nuclear Regulatory Commission certification in 2020 and aims to start up its first small modular reactors in Idaho in 2026.
The latest: NuScale has signed a memorandum of understanding with Doosan Heavy Industries and Construction Co. Ltd. of South Korea to support development of the NuScale Power Module. The agreement, which is not yet final, calls for DHIC to manufacture reactor subassemblies for the Idaho power plant and opens the way for a group of Korean investors to potentially take an equity position in NuScale.
Impulse Bar case
The Story: Impulse Bar and Grill owner Sebastian Gallegos, 50, of Corvallis, was convicted by a jury of disorderly conduct in Benton County Circuit Court in late April. He was accused of attacking an employee in May of 2018 and the jury also found him not guilty of fourth-degree assault in the case.
The Latest: On April 26, Gallegos was sentenced to 12 months of bench probation and 20 hours of community service in the case.
Public Works post
The story: Mary Steckel, the Public Works director for the city of Corvallis, has announced her intention to retire. The city brought in a pool of three finalists April 23 for a meet and greet at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library.
The latest: After interviewing the candidates City Manager Mark Shepard chose not to make an offer to any of the finalists, and the city has re-advertised for the position. Steckel, meanwhile, said she will remain in the position through Sept. 30 if necessary.
Planning Commission moves
The story: The Corvallis Planning Commission has been working through a series of complicated land-use cases, including an update of the city’s buildable lands inventory and a request to rezone the Carson property at the intersection of Southwest 53rd Street and Country Club Drive.
The latest: At their May 1 meeting commissioners forwarded the BLI and its accompanying urbanization study to the City Council with a recommendation that councilors approve the plan, which will help guide Corvallis land use and growth for the next two decades. Commissioners voted 3-2 to approve the Carson rezoning, which will allow the property owners to erect high-density residential on the 6-plus acre site. Voting yes were Carl Price, Christopher Ouellette and TJ Lamkin. Commissioners Susan Morré and Tom Jensen voted no.
