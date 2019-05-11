Here are updates of stories we have been working on:
New synagogue
The story: Beit Am Jewish Community broke ground in 2017 on a 6,700-square-foot synagogue at 4141 NW Harrison Blvd. in Corvallis. The congregation has been worshipping since 1982 in a converted two-story house at 625 NW 36th St.
The latest: Construction of the new synagogue is nearing completion and the congregation hopes to move into its new home in mid-August, according to Susan Howard, Beit Am’s administrator. The 36th Street house has been sold, but a contract with the buyer allows Beit Am to continue using the building through the end of August.
Bennett Hall
Ponderosa Ridge
The story: Developers plan to build housing on 274 lots in northwest Corvallis. The two-phase Ponderosa Ridge project will be built south of Northwest Ponderosa Avenue and northwest of Walnut Boulevard. The Corvallis Planning Commission approved the project in August 2017, and the Corvallis City Council rejected neighborhood appeals of the decision in November 2017.
The latest: Developers have received approval from the City Council for reimbursement of $260,000 in systems development charges. SDCs are the fees charged to developers for infrastructure, such as parks, streets and sidewalks. Reimbursements are allowed for developers when they pay for and install “extra capacity elements of public infrastructure.” The Holt Group of Vancouver, Washington, which is building Ponderosa Ridge, will be building collector street improvements and installing a 16-inch water line. According to the project website road construction, improvements to Northwest Ponderosa and site development will be priorities this year.
James Day
Federal block grants
The story: Each year the city of Corvallis is required to development an action plan for how it will spend the Community Development Block Grant funds it receives from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The latest: The City Council unanimously approved the 2019-20 plan at its May 6 meeting. A total of $79,000 in human services fund grants will be divided up among Community Outreach, the Corvallis Daytime Drop-in Center, Jackson Street Youth Services, the Room at the Inn, the South Corvallis Food Bank and Work Unlimited. Capital project grants totaling $310,720 went to Community Outreach, Corvallis Housing First, Samaritan Village and Willamette Neighborhood Housing Services. Grant requests were reviewed by the city’s Housing and Community Development Advisory Board, with the council signing off on the board’s recommendations. Many of the same groups also receive funds from the city’s social service allocations, which are vetted by the United Way. Decisions on those grants will be made later this summer.
