Annexations
The story: The city of Corvallis is considering a pair of annexations on the west side of town. The Caldwell Farms annexation, which would add 16.45 acres to the city’s stock of land, calls for more than 90 housing units and an assisted living center. The Marys annexation, involving 118 acres, might lead to up to 2,000 housing units. The city chose not to send the annexations to the voters because a new state law limits city’s ability to do so. The new state law has been appealed and is still before the courts.
The latest: The City Council unanimously approved a proposal May 20 to initiate a comprehensive plan text amendment that will allow the city to move forward with land development code work on annexations criteria. Taking this action, city staff said, will allow the Planning Commission to make the changes necessary for revision of the annexation requirements.
Vision project
The story: The Imagine Corvallis Action Network Advisory Board was created to implement the Imagine Corvallis 2040 vision project. The project includes a vision statement that the City Council approved Nov. 21, 2016 after a lengthy public process that began with the council establishing the work as one of its six goals for the 2015-16 term. The vision and action plan are supposed to guide the city all the way to 2040.
The latest: On May 18 the board held its first “solve” event, a community gathering to boost the vision work. The topic for the event was community emergency preparedness. More than 45 attendees split into teams and proposed solutions and new approaches to addressing the challenge. A panel of experts from the Corvallis Fire Department, Benton County Sheriff’s Office, and Samaritan Health Services ultimately selected three teams to receive cash prizes and grant funding to further develop their ideas. First place, and $500, went to a ”safe watch” program which would provide GPS coordinates and is intended to be an affordable solution to help parents locate their children quickly during or after an accident or disaster. Second place (and $300) went to a proposal to hold an interactive emergency preparedness festival. Third place (and $200) went to a proposal to build an interactive web-based communication platform for emergency managers to relay pre-crisis information to all users. The tentative plan is to schedule another solve event for later this year.
Empowerment grants
The story: The key charge or the Corvallis Community Involvement and Diversity Advisory Board is to make recommendations on the empowerment grant programs it supervises. The board, in its third year of operation, had $10,000 to work with, $5,000 for neighborhood empowerment grants and $5,000 for community empowerment grants, which are new this year.
The latest: At its May 20 meeting the Corvallis City Council unanimously approved the recommendations of the board. The neighborhood grants went to Lancaster Bridge ($600 for a bike repair fair), Woodland Meadows Park neighborhood ($600 for native flower plantings), Living Southtown ($600 for a street mural), Timberhill Neighborhood Association ($500 for a summer social), Chintimini Neighborhood Association ($600 to develop a park/green space at Northwest 27th Street and Coolidge Way), West Hills Neighborhood Association ($120 to maintain right of way on Philomath Boulevard between Southwest Sylvia and Technology Loop), Corvallis Multicultural Literacy Center ($850 for a neighborhood block party), Ready Grand Oaks Committee ($445 for emergency preparedness gear) and Grand Oaks neighborhood ($600 for natural area stewardship). The community grants went to Benton County Skateboard Alliance ($500 for gear and promotional materials for a safety school), In Cahoots ($596 for event venues and materials for “shark tank” like dinners), Corvallis Bicycle Collective ($1,000 for a bicycle repair stand outside the group’s shop), International Moms ($1.000 fort the group’s educational and support activities), Corvallis Trans Support ($600 to help the group achieve nonprofit status), Casa Latinos Unidos ($1,000 for community outreach) and Benton County Special Olympics ($389 for bocce ball uniforms).