Sheppard case
The story: A 61-year-old Albany man was arrested May 15 by Benton County sheriff's deputies on allegations of molesting a 3-year-old Alsea girl. James Edward Sheppard was arraigned the next day in Benton County Circuit Court, pleading not guilty to one count each of first-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse. Both are Measure 11 offenses.
The latest: At a hearing on May 28, Judge Locke Williams set a four-day jury trial in the case to begin July 8. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 25.
Bennett Hall
Stun gun attack
The story: Jeffery Cecil Watson, 46, was arrested by Corvallis police on May 17 after allegedly striking a man multiple times in the arm and at least once in the head with a stun gun, injuring him. Watson was arraigned May 20 in Benton County Circuit Court on misdemeanor charges of fourth-degree assault, second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and illegal use of a stun gun. He has pleaded not guilty on all counts.
The latest: On May 28, Judge Locke Williams scheduled a two-day jury trial to begin July 15. Watson's next court date is a trial readiness hearing on July 9.
Bennett Hall