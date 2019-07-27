Here is a look at updates on stories that we have been tracking:
Northwest Medical Isotopes
The story: A Corvallis tech startup called Northwest Medical Isotopes is gearing up to enter the market for molybdenum-99, a radioactive isotope in high demand for medical procedures such as bone, brain and heart scans. The company uses a patented device developed at Oregon State University that enables moly-99 to be produced in research reactors. In February, Northwest Medical Isotopes was shortlisted for $15 million in federal matching funds to help it get to production stage.
The latest: Last week, the Department of Energy announced that three companies had been awarded $15 million matching grants to begin producing moly-99. Northwest Medical Isotopes was not on the list, but the federal agency said it was continuing to negotiate with the Corvallis firm.
Bennett Hall
Elliott State Forest
The story: In an effort to resolve a public dispute over how state forest lands should be managed, the State Land Board voted in December to explore a plan under which Oregon State University would take over management of the 91,000-acre Elliott State Forest for research, conservation and recreation as well as timber production. The plan involves using $100 million in state funding plus $121 million to be raised by OSU to “decouple” the forest from its historic obligation to pay into the Common School Fund.
The latest: Early this year, the OSU College of Forestry formed a committee to develop a management plan for the Elliott and study the question of whether it makes sense for the college to take over management of the forest. OSU and the Department of State Lands will hold an open house to discuss the plan from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in Room 110 of the Health, Nursing & Science Building at Umpqua Community College, 140 Umpqua College Road, Roseburg. Additional information is available online at https://www.oregon.gov/dsl/Land/Pages/Elliott.aspx.
Bennett Hall
Budget Commission
The story: The Corvallis Budget Commission is the body that reviews and makes recommendations to the City Council on the city's annual spending plan. The 18-member commission consists of the nine councilors and nine citizen members.
The latest: Curtis Wright, outgoing chair of the commission, delivered the group’s annual report at the July 15 City Council meeting. Wright noted that a post-budget survey of members of the commission revealed suggestions of greater commission involvement in the budget process as well as the annual review of the city’s strategic operational plan. The commission met seven times during this spring’s budget cycle. Councilors did not take action on the suggestion for additional meetings.
James Day
Sewer use ordinance
The story: The city of Corvallis is required by the state Department of Environmental Quality to have a sewer use ordinance (SUO) in place that governs industrial discharges. Changes in state and federal regulations often lead to required modifications in an SUO. The Corvallis SUO was last modified in 2009.
The latest: After a short discussion at its July 15 City Council meeting councilors unanimously approved the new ordinance, although several councilors offered questions about technical aspects of the city’s wastewater program. In addition to state and federal requirements the city ordinance also was tweaked to reflect “housekeeping” changes.
James Day