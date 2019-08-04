Here are updates on stories the newspapers have been following recently.
Homeless assistance
The story: The Housing Opportunities Action Council has sunsetted as the agency working to implement the 10-year plan to address homelessness; the plan is a cooperative effort of the city of Corvallis and Benton County.
The latest: Shawn Collins, the project manager who worked for the council under a contract with United Way, has joined the Benton County Health Department on a temporary basis to help with the transition to a new agency, supervised by the county. Dawn Emerick, the Health Department director, said she is recruiting for a program coordinator position, with telephone interviews, panel interviews and a public reception set for the coming weeks. Emerick said she hopes the new hire will start in September.
James Day
Holocaust education
The story: Oregon State University has sponsored a Holocaust Memorial Week program each April since 1987. The program, which combines panel discussions, lectures and other presentations on issues related to genocide and the Holocaust, draws hundreds of attendees each year.
The latest: Last month, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown signed into law a measure requiring Oregon school districts to provide education on the Holocaust and genocide starting in fall 2020, the university announced last week. OSU’s College of Education will provide a free symposium for K-12 educators on how to teach about those topics from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 15 at the OSU Portland Center, 555 SW Morrison St.
Bennett Hall
NuScale Power
The story: NuScale Power, a Portland company with more than 200 employees in Corvallis, is seeking Nuclear Regulatory Commission approval for a small modular reactor design. The company’s 60-megawatt reactors are designed to be built in a factory and shipped to their final destination, where they could be deployed individually or in arrays of up to 12 reactors with a total output of 720 megawatts.
The latest: NuScale recently announced two agreements to support the rollout of its first reactor array, which the company hopes to switch on at the Idaho National laboratory in 2026. NuScale signed a memorandum of understanding with Enfission LLC to collaborate on fuel rods for NuScale reactors, and a second memo of understanding brings Sargent & Lundy aboard as an investor and partner in designing NuScale power plants.
Bennett Hall