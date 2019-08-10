Here is a look at updates of stories we have been working on:
Ward 7 special election
The story: Third-term Ward 7 Corvallis Councilor Bill Glassmire has resigned because of health issues stemming from a July 10 bicycle incident.
The latest: Councilors took action Monday night to set up a special election for Nov. 5 to replace Glassmire in the northwest Corvallis ward. Here is a look at the deadlines for prospective candidates: 5 p.m. Aug. 30 is the deadline for filing a prospective petition with City Recorder Carla Holzworth; 5 p.m. Sept. 3 is the deadline to turn in petition signatures to Holzworth; and noon on Sept. 5 is the deadline to file a completed petition. Applications can be picked up now, and those with questions should visit Holzworth at City Hall, 501 SW Madison Ave., email her at carla.holzworth@corvallisoregon.gov or call her at 541-766-6901. Also on the Nov. 5 ballot will be a measure to establish a Benton County 911 emergency service dispatch taxing district.
Water master plan
The story: The city of Corvallis has begun a three-year, $1.8 million process to update its water master plan. This planning process only covers drinking water. Stormwater and wastewater plan updates will be scheduled later, said Mary Steckel, Public Works director.
The latest: Steckel, project manager Adam Steele and Tom Hubbard, the city’s utilities division manager, presented an update and got some feedback Thursday during a council work session at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room. Key answers sought from councilors included their suggestions for the project team on the evaluation criteria for its water supply strategy. For example, the project team rated the issue of the vulnerability of fire to its Rock Creek water treatment facility as a 2 on a scale of 1-5. Councilors suggested moving that up to a 3. One of the advantages of the Corvallis water supply system, the project team noted, is that the city gets water from two different treatment facilities, lending flexibility that not all cities have. Steele said the next big step for the project is to establish the water supply strategy by this fall. "That will drive what we do with the system," Steele said.
Boards and commissions
The story: One of the key duties for Corvallis Mayor Biff Traber is to fill vacancies on city advisory boards and commissions, with his nominations subject to City Council approval. The appointments usually are approved as part of the council’s consent agenda.
The latest: At its Aug. 5 meeting councilors unanimously approved Traber’s appointments of Bill Pfender to the Climate Action Advisory Board, Darin McLemore to the Housing and Community Development Advisory Board and Barb Croney to the Imagine Corvallis Action Network Advisory Board. Traber also noted three new vacancies. LeAnn Garrison is leaving the Arts and Culture Advisory Board, Kathy Tobin is leaving the Downtown Advisory Board and Tatiana Dierwechter has resigned from the Parks, Natural Areas and Recreation Advisory Board. Traber also is looking to fill individual vacancies on the Airport Advisory Board, the Community Involvement and Diversity Advisory Board, the Community Relations Advisory Group, the Housing and Community Development Advisory Board and the King Legacy Advisory Board and two slots on the Budget Commission and the Downtown Advisory Board. To apply for a vacant position go to https://www.corvallisoregon.gov/bc.