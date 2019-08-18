Here is a look at updates of stories that we have been working on:
Safe Camp
The story: A homeless camp sprang up July 15 on property owned by First Congregational United Church of Christ at 4515 SW Western Blvd. in Corvallis. Known as Safe Camp, the encampment is next door to a 118-acre tree farm where homeless people had been camping illegally for years.
The latest: Benton County officials have ruled the camp can remain as a temporary use until Aug. 24, a deadline that could be extended until Oct. 23 if the church provides a site plan and documentation of toilets, waste disposal facilities and occupancy limits. Community Development Director Greg Verret said last week that the church is in the process of compiling that documentation.
Bennett Hall
NuScale Power
The story: NuScale Power, a Portland company with more than 200 employees in Corvallis, is seeking Nuclear Regulatory Commission approval for a small modular reactor design. The company’s 60-megawatt reactors are intended to be built in a factory, can be deployed in arrays of up to 12 units and have a passive cooling system that the company claims make them far safer than traditional nukes.
The latest: The U.S. Department of Energy has announced grants to install NuScale power plant simulators at three universities with research reactors to help train and educate people about small modular reactors. Oregon State University will get approximately $250,000, the University of Idaho will get about $286,000 and Texas A&M will get roughly $308,000.
Bennett Hall
Climate action work
The story: The Corvallis Climate Action Advisory Board is working on a recommendation to the City Council on how it might spend $100,000 budgeted for the 2019-20 fiscal year to spend on climate action.
The latest: The board discussed the issue for a second time at its Aug. 15 meeting. Chair Charlyn Ellis, the city councilor for Ward 5, said that the group set some guiding principles for actions; they must be community focused, visible, measurable and reduce greenhouse gases. Board members also broke up into transportation and energy efficiency/housing groups and will discuss the ideas further at their September meeting.
James Day
Habitat for Humanity
The story: Benton Habitat for Humanity has been involved in building homes for families and doing critical repairs on other homes since 1991.
The latest: The organization celebrated its 39th build Saturday with a home dedication ceremony for the Lopez-Ramirez family in their new home on Southwest Hathaway Drive in Corvallis.
James Day