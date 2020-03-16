Newspaper lobby closed

For the safety of our employees and customers, the Albany Democrat-Herald and Corvallis Gazette-Times have closed the lobby of our building at 600 Lyon St. S.W. in Albany until further notice. We will continue to inform the public about developments in the coronavirus pandemic in our printed editions and online. Newspapers will be delivered as usual, and bills can be paid online, through the mail or over the phone. For circulation issues, call 541-967-2490. For advertising, call 541-812-6073.

