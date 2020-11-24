Newsom's mea culpa offers lesson for other governors

Newsom wasn't exactly forthcoming when he 'fessed up and told the press that he was ready to "own" the fact that he made "one mistake. I should have just gotten up from this table because there were a few extra people than should have been and left."

"I made a mistake is, you know, leaving your house and forgetting to take your mask," California GOP state Sen. Melissa Melendez, observed. A mistake, she said, doesn't apply to intentional acts.

Melendez also doesn't buy Newsom's suggestion that he was caught unaware. "I mean, he's the governor of California," she said. "He doesn't go anywhere without proper security measures in place and everything else. They knew who was going to be there. They probably had a seating chart, for goodness' sake."

It's not the hypocrisy that bugs me so much as the lack of compassion for people who just want to make a living. That and Newsom's urge to lecture the masses that led his office to tweet: "Going out to eat with members of your household this weekend? Don't forget to keep your mask on in between bites."

Such piety.