Brian Sidlauskas has achieved scientific immortality.
The Oregon State University associate professor, an expert on neotropical fishes and curator of the university’s extensive fish collection, recently learned that a newly discovered fish species has been named in his honor.
Dubbed Leporinus sidlauskasi, the silvery 4½-inch fish was found swimming in Brazil’s Teles Pires River, a remote tributary of the Amazon. The new species was described by two of Sidlauskas’ colleagues, Heraldo Britski and Jose Birindelli, who wanted to honor him for his contributions to fish taxonomy.
Sidlauskas, who has spent most of the last two decades studying neotropical fishes around the world and has had the opportunity to name several discoveries himself, said he is “quite tickled” to have a fish that bears his name.
“It’s a huge honor,” he said. “It’s definitely one of the highlights of my career to date.”
If he gets the chance, he added, he’ll try to return the favor by naming a future discovery after his Brazilian colleagues.
The newly identified fish belongs to the same genus as Leptorinus enyae, discovered in 2017 in the Orinoco River and first described by Sidlauskas and Birindelli. They named their discovery for the Irish singer Enya, who had a hit song titled “Orinoco Flow.”
Leporinus sidlauskasi is differentiated from L. enyae based on a unique color pattern and other physical attributes, such as its teeth and scales, according to an OSU press release issued on Tuesday.
Sidlauskas is hoping to get a glimpse of his piscine namesake next year, when he’ll be doing research in Brazil on a Fulbright fellowship, and plans to bring a preserved sample back to Corvallis for inclusion in the Oregon State Ichthyology Collection.
“I don’t know if I’ll get to see it in person, but I certainly hope to,” he said. “If not, I’ll get to see it pickled in a jar, which to me is almost as good.”