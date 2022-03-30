New wing at Corvallis' Pastega House doubles guest rooms

A two-year, $2.8 million expansion project has come to fruition on the Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center Campus in Corvallis.

Guests started using the Alma Pastega wing of the Mario Pastega House last week, according to a news release from Samaritan Health Services, which described the house as a home away from home for out-of-area patients traveling to Corvallis for specialized medical care.

The 6,000-square-foot addition doubles the size of the facility to 24 guest rooms, according to the news release. The 12 new rooms have queen beds and medical grade recliners, and the floor plan offers adjoining rooms to better accommodate larger families.

About a third of the house’s guests come to Corvallis for cancer treatments at the Samaritan Pastega Regional Cancer Center, the news release says, and other patients visit the hospital for heart surgeries or other specialty procedures.

The project was funded by the Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation and support from the Mario and Alma Pastega Family Foundation. It was made possible by a $350,000 gift from the late Mario and Alma Pastega and the family foundation continues to support it today, according to the news release.

Samaritan recently played host to a private opening celebration with Ken and Gary Pastega, two of Alma and Mario’s sons cutting the ribbon. The artwork throughout the house is hand selected through the Arts Care Program. In addition, crews constructed an outdoor patio space in the Alma Pastega garden.

“We have truly considered our patients and their families with every detail in the house, from soothing artwork to soft decorative finishes,” Leslie Armstrong, supervisor of guest services, said in a statement.

