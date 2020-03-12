New Veterans Home cases bring Linn County total to 8

The number of cases of COVID-19 at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans Home in Lebanon has increased to eight.

The Oregon Health Authority announced that six additional residents of the home have tested positive. The new cases join the two that were announced Wednesday.

The new cases include one man between ages 55 and 74 and five men aged 75 years or older. While their illnesses are considered linked to the two earlier cases, the exact sources of their exposures are not known. All eight have been placed in isolation at the facility.

“Tonight our thoughts are with these veterans and their loved ones,” said OHA Director Patrick Allen. “We are working closely with Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs, the facility’s staff and Linn County Public Health to ensure they get the best care and support possible.”

The Veterans Home cases are the lone Linn County cases to date. There are 30 cases of the virus statewide, state officials said.