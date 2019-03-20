A new traffic signal will have drivers stopping at the corner of Ellsworth Street and Sixth Avenue in downtown Albany by the end of April.
It's one of the last additions to the new fire station on Lyon Street.
According to City Engineer Staci Belcastro, the signal is being funded by the Central Albany Revitalization Area at approximately $338,000. It's not part of the city’s streetscape project but, rather, a compliance issue.
“It’s replacing the fire signal that was there that no longer meets structural standards and is no longer approved by ODOT,” she said, noting that Ellsworth is an Oregon Department of Transportation right-of-way. “ODOT recently made a change and fire signals can no longer control intersections.”
The fire station was funded by a $20.3 million bond passed in 2013. According to Belcastro, however, bond funds were not used in installing the traffic signal.