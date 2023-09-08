Major construction on Albany’s waterfront started this summer in a multimillion-dollar effort to energize the downtown, and a peek over the building site proves the project, 25 years in the making, is taking shape.

At Monteith Riverpark, steel beams make up the skeleton of the new stage in between mounds of dirt and construction cones.

The project includes a playground, splash pad and renovated restrooms in Monteith park as well as more accessible pathways, improved rail crossings, new plantings, and pier renovations. The main theme of the project was to foster a reconnection of the people in Albany to the river, city officials said.

The Willamette River is the backdrop to the city's annual summer series River Rhythms, where known musical acts take to the stage to play for thousands, sometimes tens of thousands.

Because of construction, this year's concerts were moved to Timber Linn Memorial Park.

Monteith Riverpark's new stage will be made out of steel and concrete, making it more durable, said Sophie Adams, interim economic development manager.

The old stage was a wooden structure made more than 30 years ago, mostly through the hands of volunteers and donated materials.

“The old stage just couldn’t withstand the wet conditions,” Adams said.

In addition to being more durable, the new stage boasts a more open space to accommodate movement, newer technology and will increase audience capacity because of how the structure is positioned, Adams said.

Likely to be welcomed by longtime concertgoers, the electrical components will run underground, so there won't be an aisle of chords, Parks and Recreation Director Kim Lyddane said. She also expects improved sound quality.

The newly configured space will include an accessible viewing area, where folks with mobility devices can view the stage.

"It's going to a wonderful location for River Rhythms and Summer Sounds," Lyddane said.

Behind the stage there are plans to add a 70 foot-long boardwalk.

Outside the park, plans call for more green spaces and more accessible walkways. Some areas will have pavers to create a plaza that can be closed to traffic, creating an event space.

“The renovations to the park are really exciting and plaza street is a huge opportunity for festivals and farmers markets,” Adams said.

The series of plans that now make up the singular project were born back in the 1990s. Over the years community input was taken at open houses and farmers markets.

So there are a lot of eyes watching it unfold, which is a good thing, Adams said.

“Overall, this area is going to be really beautiful,” she added.

City leaders thought they would be able to make headway on the project, but supply chain issues last year created some delays, pushing the construction period back about a year.

It’s fair to say there are still issues with supply chains, Adams said. But the contractor, Salem-based K&E Excavating, has been very proactive in finding alternative materials for products caught up in supply chain snags, she said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help (copy) Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Adams expects construction at Monteith Riverpark to commence spring 2024. But since new plantings take time to be established, the park probably won’t be open to the public until summer 2024, she said.

For more information on Albany’s waterfront project, visit http://albanywaterfront.net/.

Related stories: