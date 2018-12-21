Don’t look now, but we’re living in a snow zone.
In recent weeks the Oregon Department of Transportation quietly installed a “snow zone” warning sign on northbound Interstate 5 just south of the rest stop at the Santiam River.
What’s happening here? Has global warning hit and we’re doomed to be dumped on with the white stuff from here to eternity?
It’s not clear yet, but ODOT does think that motorists in the area need to be on their toes given the challenge that exists traversing the hills south of Salem on I-5.
“Our region has been working on ways to improve our winter maintenance operations around snow events when road conditions call for chain requirements,” said Lou Torres, public information officer for ODOT’s Region 2, which includes Linn, Benton, Lane, Lincoln, Clatsop, Columbia, Tillamook, Yamhill, Polk, Marion and western Washington counties.
“As you may remember, during the past 15 years or so, we have had at least two or three major snow events that have made the areas of I-5 south of Salem almost impossible to drive. The steep hills near Enchanted Forest have made it extremely difficult for large trucks and other vehicles during major snow and ice events. The northbound signs are basically so that we can get folks chained up prior to reaching the south Salem hill area between Exit 244 and Mission Street. (Exit 253).”
Torres emphasized that the installation of the sign doesn’t require motorists to carry chains or traction tires. In other I-5 snow zones, say near Canyon Creek Pass around Milepost 100 or south of Ashland heading up to Siskiyou Summit near the California border that warning is more implicit. The new I-5 sign at the Santiam River, when originally installed two weeks ago, included the “carry chains or traction tires” language.
“Because of that confusion our district (changed) the sign to say just ‘snow zone.’ ” Torres said.
Torres said that ODOT is not planning for a similar sign in the southbound lanes heading out of Salem.
“The southbound location is much more complex because of multiple interchanges, and three lanes of travel,” Torres said. “Our district is working on this to figure out the most effective way to sign this.”
Torres said that it was likely that ODOT would put out portable signs when chains are required with the likely location north of the Exit 244/Mission Street interchange.