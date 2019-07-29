A new shuttle option is available for mid-valley residents seeking transportation to the Eugene airport.
Hub Airport Shuttle took over the operations of OMNI Aiport Service as of July 6.
Hub should not be confused with the HUT Shuttle, which has merged with Oregon Express Shuttle to form Groome Transportation. Groome only serves Portland International Airport.
Hub is offering special $3 discounts to Oregon State University students and offers pickups at the Hilton Garden Inn, 2500 SW Western Blvd. OSU students also can request door-to-door service.
Hub offers door-to-door service to the Eugene airport from anywhere in Linn and Benton countries. The shuttle does not have a contract with the Albany Amtrak depot, but riders can request to be picked up there.
Hub also owns Eugene Hub Tours, which offers year-round tours and customized transportation requests using vans and full-size buses.
“We have been very fortunate to have acquired this business and have the opportunity to grow and expand services with the partnership of our Eugene HUB Tours,” said David Penilton, who co-owns the business with Debbie Carlson.
“Our goal is to offer the highest level of customer service and competitive pricing for the community and visitor experience. The future of travel and tourism will bring the world to Eugene, and we are well-positioned and ready to be a part of that journey.”