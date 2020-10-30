New services at Corvallis library

On a sunny Wednesday afternoon, folks started lining up outside the main branch of the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library just after 1:30 p.m.
Staffers Heather Maisel and Andrew Cherbas set out cones, 6 feet apart, and signs, which were competing with the signs for a blood drive taking place in the library’s main meeting room.
A few ticks before 2, the front door opened and the first customer got served. She hauled away eight books that she had on hold.
Welcome to library service in the COVID era.
Benton County library branches have not been open to the public since March, but that hasn’t stopped staffers from continuing to find ways to offer as many services as possible.
In the spring the library turned staffers into a high-powered delivery force, fanning out all over the county in a wide variety of city vehicles. Through Oct. 28, said Deputy Director Cherbas, the library has completed 37,376 deliveries of more than 100,000 items, with a high weekly total of 2,486 and a daily high of 939.
Most recently the library added walk-up service and text service. In Corvallis the walk-up service runs Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. See https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/walkup/ for the hours and for the schedule for the Alsea, Monroe and Philomath branches.
The text service is only available at the Corvallis branch, said Director Ashlee Chavez, who touts the “contactless pickup” nature of the process, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
“Signs will be outside of the library with a phone number you can text,” Chavez said. “When you arrive, just send a text with your name and the last four digits of your library card to the phone number listed on the patio signs. We will check out your items and call your name at the table outside when they are ready.”
The text service is so new that those in the walk-up line Wednesday were sharing the number and procedures with each other as they awaited their holds.
Chavez emphasized that patrons do not have to limit themselves to one of these services. All card-holders are eligible for walk-up, delivery or the text service.
With regard to the big question of when the library and its branches can reopen, Chavez says: “Not anytime soon, unless we start to see new guidance from the Oregon Health Authority. Most libraries are not open for browsing at this time.”
Key considerations with regard to reopening, Chavez said, are protecting the safety of the collection, the number of patrons staff can serve due to building occupancy limits and keeping staff physically distant while having enough people in the building to monitor safety requirements.
“We believe, with our current balance of services, we are offering as much as we can, serving as many as we can as safely as we can,” Chavez said. “There is nothing we miss more than seeing you walk through our doors and then come out with a stack of items. As soon as we think we can offer that service and balance all of the competing needs, we will do that.”
