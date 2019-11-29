Bicylists and pedestrians have some new safety tools at their disposal in South Corvallis.
The Oregon Department of Transportation has painted green-and-white markings on the east side of Highway 99W to hopefully make it safer for folks connecting with the multiuse path that runs under the bridge over the Marys River.
The markings have been added at the intersection with Southeast Chapman Place near the First Alternative Co-op, the co-op driveway apron and three lower-use driveways.
Jenna Berman, the active transportation liaison with ODOT’s Region 2, which covers the mid-valley, noted that the city of Corvallis eventually will route the mulituse path away from Highway 99, “but we were looking for incremental improvements, a couple of things that could be done right now.”
ODOT also plans to replace the flashing lights at the four pedestrian crossings on Highway 99 with rectangular rapid flashing beacon lights. Berman said that work will be completed in December or January.
Josh Capps, the city’s active transportation specialist, said he was “delighted” to see the new pavement markings, although he noted that some users have expressed confusion over the new tool.
“Some instructional signage would be helpful,” said Jay Thatcher, a cycling instructor and former member of the city’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board. “Green striping is fairly new to our area. I hope its implementation over the past six months in various bike lanes tells us all that bikes belong there and have the right of way.”
“I’m super excited about it,” Berman said. Highway 99 “is a really great place try it because of the high number of users and the fact that it is the only connection to downtown.”
Berman also said that a little bit of confusion might add to the tool's safety.
“People haven’t seen it a lot,” she said, “but part of the benefit is that it is new and different and it makes people respond cautiously. All three user groups are coming together at the same place. It slows everyone down.”
Berman also noted that the corridor can be challenging for cyclists because they have been trained to ride on the right side.
ODOT is planning some public outreach in the neighborhood to assist folks in understanding the markings.
“I was happy to see the infrastructure improvements,” said Wendy Byrne of the city’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board. “I hope those who ride there notice the paint and feel that it will be helpful in reminding drivers that they cross a bike path as well as a sidewalk when they enter/exit businesses on this stretch of (the highway).”