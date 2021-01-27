New OSU study shows dogs take some cues from kids

A new study from Oregon State University shows the family dog is taking cues from children in the home. The study adds to growing evidence that dogs can help children with social development, physical activity, managing anxiety and provide a source of stability during a change in family structure.

A study involving 30 children between 8 and 17 years old and their family dog showed dogs synchronize their behavior with the children to some degree. Of the children participating in the study, 83% had a developmental disability.

“The great news is that this study suggests dogs are paying a lot of attention to the kids that they live with,” said Oregon State animal behaviorist Monique Udell, the lead author of the study in a Tuesday press release. “They are responsive to them and, in many cases, behaving in synchrony with them, indicators of positive affiliation and a foundation for building strong bonds.

The study found dogs exhibit active synchrony with the children, or when the dog and child are moving or stopped at the same time, an average of 60% of the time (73% synchronized while moving, 41% while stopped). Dogs also maintained a proximity within 1 meter 27% of the time and oriented themselves in the same direction of the child an average of 33.5% of the time.